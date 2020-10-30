Man indicted in shooting death of girlfriend

The victim was shot in the head during an argument and died the following day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man has been indicted in the shooting death of his girlfriend during an argument this summer.

A Shelby County grand jury indicted Jockuss Askew, 29, on charges of first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail.

According to investigators, Askew shot and killed Kenya Brown, 27, on June 5 at the apartment they shared in the 4300 block of Eastwind Drive.