Man indicted for murder in double shooting at a home music studio in southeast Shelby County

A second suspect in the shooting is still on the run.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted in a deadly shooting at a home studio as two men were recording a song in their home studio.

A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted 22-year-old Jaylon Hatch on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He also was indicted on theft of property under $1,000 and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, related to his arrest two days after the shootings.

The Shelby County District Attorney general said the shooting happened January 16, 2021, about 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 7700 block of Belmont Run Cove in southeast Shelby County. Investigators said Masies Hardy and a friend were recording a song in a home studio when Hatch and another man came in. They said Hatch and the other man pulled out guns and ordered the victims to open a safe.

Prosecutors said when the victims had trouble getting the safe open, the two suspects fire, killing Hardy and critically injuring his friend, who was shot in the neck.

Hatch was arrested two days after the shooting with a stolen gun and extended clip, and about 11 grams of marijuana.

Prosecutors said Hatch had previously recorded a song with one of the victims.