Man injured after shooting, attempted robbery near Memphis airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is hurt after a shooting and attempted robbery occurred Monday night near the Memphis airport area.

The Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting Oct. 9 around 11:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of East Brooks Road, where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound outside a Burger King restaurant.

He was taken to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.

Officers said the man was walking when two armed suspects tried to rob him.

This is an ongoing investigation.