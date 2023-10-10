Man injured after shooting, attempted robbery near Memphis airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is hurt after a shooting and attempted robbery occurred Monday night near the Memphis airport area.
The Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting Oct. 9 around 11:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of East Brooks Road, where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound outside a Burger King restaurant.
He was taken to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.
Officers said the man was walking when two armed suspects tried to rob him.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.