MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting occurred Sunday night near the Alcy-Ball neighborhood.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to the shooting Oct. 8 around 11:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of McRae Road, where officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.