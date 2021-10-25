Man injured in Dyersburg drive-by shooting

According to police, a 4-year-old child was playing in the front yard at the time of the shooting with another adult. They were not injured.

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Dyersburg on Saturday.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, it happened around 3:45 p.m. on St. Joseph Avenue. There, police said they found the 24-year-old man shot and airlifted him to a Memphis hospital.

Police said they found and brought in multiple shell casings as evidence and the suspect's car and the shooter were caught on camera.

According to police, a 4-year-old child was playing in the front yard at the time of the shooting with another adult. They were not injured.

The condition of the man who was shot was not made available.