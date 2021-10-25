x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man injured in Dyersburg drive-by shooting

According to police, a 4-year-old child was playing in the front yard at the time of the shooting with another adult. They were not injured.
Credit: Dyersburg Police Department

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Dyersburg on Saturday.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, it happened around 3:45 p.m. on St. Joseph Avenue. There, police said they found the 24-year-old man shot and airlifted him to a Memphis hospital. 

Police said they found and brought in multiple shell casings as evidence and the suspect's car and the shooter were caught on camera. 

According to police, a 4-year-old child was playing in the front yard at the time of the shooting with another adult. They were not injured.

October 25, 2021 DPD investigating shooting that left a man injured Saturday, around 3:45 p.m., Dyersburg police...

Posted by Dyersburg Police Department on Monday, October 25, 2021

The condition of the man who was shot was not made available. 

If you have any information on the shooting, police ask that you call the Dyersburg Police Department at 731-288-7659 or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Man in critical condition after shooting along I-40 near Austin Peay Highway