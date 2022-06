Memphis police said the shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. at 1158 Goodman St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot Monday afternoon in East Memphis.

Memphis police said the shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. at 1158 Goodman St. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

If you have any tips on the shooting, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.