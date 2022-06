If you have information, please call Crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot at a convenience store in the Bethel Grove area of Memphis.

According to Memphis police, officers responded to 2759 Lamar, the Fill-N-Chill, just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect was driving a black Nissan sedan.

On June 30, 2022, at 9:52 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 2759 Lamar Avenue. A male victim was located and transported critical to ROH. The suspect occupied a Black Nissan sedan. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/ABdHpOnDOv — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 30, 2022

This is an ongoing investigation.