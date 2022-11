If you have information about this shooting call Crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in North Memphis Tuesday morning.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to North Bellevue Blvd. and Vollintine Ave. around 8:30 a.m.

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said, there is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH.