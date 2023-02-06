15-year-old boy charged with reckless homicide in shooting that killed man near Alcy-Ball area, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with reckless homicide after a shooting near the Alcy-Ball area Thursday night.
Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block Lagena St. Thursday, June 2 at 9:12 p.m. Officers said they found a man at the scene, and he was taken Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.
Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.