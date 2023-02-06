15-year-old boy charged with reckless homicide in shooting that killed man near Alcy-Ball area, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with reckless homicide after a shooting near the Alcy-Ball area Thursday night.

Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block Lagena St. Thursday, June 2 at 9:12 p.m. Officers said they found a man at the scene, and he was taken Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.