Man injured in shooting at Raleigh gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is fighting for his life Monday after a shooting at a gas station in Memphis' Raleigh neighborhood Sunday night, Memphis Police said.

According to MPD, around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting call at the Marathon gas station at 3230 Austin Peay Highway. When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, but was later upgraded to critical condition.