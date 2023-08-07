x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man injured in shooting at Raleigh gas station

Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday.
Credit: frender - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is fighting for his life Monday after a shooting at a gas station in Memphis' Raleigh neighborhood Sunday night, Memphis Police said.

According to MPD, around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting call at the Marathon gas station at 3230 Austin Peay Highway. When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, but was later upgraded to critical condition.

MPD said there haven't been any arrests in this case. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Back to school, back to dangers at school crossings

Before You Leave, Check This Out