Police said the suspects took off in a black Chevy Impala with tinted windows.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot in southeast Memphis.

Officers responded to the scene in the 4300 block of French Market Circle – west of Hickory Hill Road and north of E. Shelby Drive - about 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said one man was found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.