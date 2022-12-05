x
Man injured in shootout near Hyde Park area, according to Memphis Police

Investigators said several suspects were shooting at each other just after 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of N Hollywood St. near Eldridge Ave.
Credit: Milan - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a shootout near the Hyde Park area left a man critically injured.

MPD officers were called to a shooting just after 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of N Hollywood St. near Eldridge Ave. They found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said several suspects had been shooting at each other. They said four suspects ran eastbound on Eldridge, and several left in a grey SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

