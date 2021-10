Officers responded to the shooting call before 1:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of S. Highland, north of Sharpe Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said one man is dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting call before 1:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of S. Highland, north of Sharpe Avenue. They said two men were involved in the shooting.

One man died on the scene, the other was detained.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.