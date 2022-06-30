Man killed, another injured in shooting at southeast Memphis hotel

Police said they were called to the scene Thursday afternoon at the Economy Inn in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue, not far from Getwell Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a deadly double shooting at a hotel in southeast Memphis.

Police said they were called to the scene Thursday afternoon at the Economy Inn in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue, not far from Getwell Road. They found a man there shot, and he died at the scene.

Investigators said a second man was also shot and had been driven to a fire station nearby. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.