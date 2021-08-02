x
Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Man killed, another person injured after someone opened fire on car with baby inside

It happened about 4:20 p.m. Saturday along U.S. Highway 49 in Phillips County, Arkansas.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a man and left another person seriously injured.

It happened about 4:20 p.m. Saturday along U.S. Highway 49 in Phillips County. Investigators said 33-year-old Jimmy Ross of Lexa and his 29-year-old passenger were both struck by gunfire as they traveled north near the Monroe County line. Investigators said the gunfire came from another vehicle, but a description is not available.

Both Ross and the passenger were taken to a Stuttgart hospital where Ross died. The passenger was later transferred to a Little Rock hospital.

A 16-month-old infant traveling with two was not injured.

Anyone with information can call Arkansas State Police.
