x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man killed in daytime shooting at east gas station | MPD searching for suspect

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at 3233 Ridgeway Rd. at 10:18 a.m. The man pronounced dead at the hospital.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead after a daytime shooting in East Memphis at a Marathhon gas station on Sunday, May 7.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at 3233 Ridgeway Rd. at 10:18 a.m. Sunday.

The man was found with gunshot wounds, and he was transported to Regional One Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

A suspect driving a black Cadillac fled the scene driving northbound on Ridgeway Rd. 

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

MPD looking for suspects of three separate shootings over weekend

Before You Leave, Check This Out