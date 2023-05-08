Man killed in daytime shooting at east gas station | MPD searching for suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead after a daytime shooting in East Memphis at a Marathhon gas station on Sunday, May 7.
Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at 3233 Ridgeway Rd. at 10:18 a.m. Sunday.
The man was found with gunshot wounds, and he was transported to Regional One Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A suspect driving a black Cadillac fled the scene driving northbound on Ridgeway Rd.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.