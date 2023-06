MPD said a man was located in the 1800 block of Whitney Ave. and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed in a shooting in Frayser early Thursday, June 29.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Whitney Ave. Thursday at 6:07 a.m.

MPD said a man was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Later, MPD said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who has additional information can call 901-528-CASH with tips.