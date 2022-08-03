x
Crime

Man charged with voluntary manslaughter in north Shelby County shooting

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Maiden Grass Drive.
Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Warrick Tennial

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man in a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in north Shelby County.

Deputies responded to the shooting at 2:20 a.m. in the 5000 block of Maiden Grass Dr. They found a man shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital where he died.

Investigators said Warrick Tennial, 52, was taken into custody at the scene. He has since been charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

