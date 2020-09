This is just the latest shooting to happen at a Memphis gas station in the past month.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating another deadly shooting at a local gas station.

Police say Wednesday morning about 10:30 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Summer Avenue, near Sevier Street, just west of High Point Terrace.

Police say they found a man shot to death at the scene. They have not said what led to the shooting.

One person has been detained as the investigation continues.