Man killed in Westwood shooting, suspect still on the loose, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is dead and Memphis Police are still looking for the person responsible after a shooting in Memphis' Westwood neighborhood Tuesday.
Memphis Police said their officers responded to the shooting at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday at the 4200 block of Lawnview Street.
There, they found a man dead on the scene.
Memphis Police said the suspect drove from the scene in a green Chevrolet SUV. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.