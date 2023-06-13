x
Crime

Man killed in Westwood shooting, suspect still on the loose, MPD says

Memphis Police said officers responded to the scene shortly after 4 p.m., finding a man dead on scene.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is dead and Memphis Police are still looking for the person responsible after a shooting in Memphis' Westwood neighborhood Tuesday.

Memphis Police said their officers responded to the shooting at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday at the 4200 block of Lawnview Street. 

There, they found a man dead on the scene.

Memphis Police said the suspect drove from the scene in a green Chevrolet SUV. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

