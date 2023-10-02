Man leaves large hole in wall after attempted ATM robbery in Cordova

Memphis Police responded to a burglar alarm Monday around 4 a.m. at the FAA Federal Credit Union at 8082 Rockcreek Cove.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is on the run after tearing out an ATM from a building early Monday morning in Cordova.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a burglar alarm Oct. 2 around 4 a.m. at the FAA Federal Credit Union at 8082 Rockcreek Cove, where officers found a man inside a red Chevy pickup truck.

As police tried to capture the suspect, he drove away, headed westbound on I-40 from Germantown Parkway.

Officers said they saw the ATM detached from the building, leaving a huge hole in the wall. The MLGW meter on the building’s rear side was also disconnected, police said.

MPD did not find any fingerprints at the scene.

A bank employee told police that no money was stolen from the ATM because it had been emptied the day before. However, the employee said property damage was estimated to be $40,000.

Officers found a red floor jack, blue crowbar, yellow and green gaiter mask, black glove, and red screwdriver in the parking lot.

The truck had a black hood and no tags.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.