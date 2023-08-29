Man believed to be responsible for deadly northeast Memphis shooting arrested after car chase, MPD say

The shooting left one man dead and another injured on Aug. 27.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who Memphis Police believe is connected with a Sunday night deadly shooting is in jail after leading officers on a car chase on Monday.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting on Aug. 27 around 8:45 p.m. at the 5700 Block of Tangle Oaks Drive in northeast Memphis, where they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.

One man was dead, and the other was taken to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday, officers found the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Keishun Smith, in a silver Nissan Sentra at Covington Pike and I40 eastbound. Smith refused to stop for police, and a pursuit occurred.

During the chase, officers said they saw Smith throw a firearm from the car in the area of I240 and Mount Moriah. The weapon was later recovered by secondary officers.

Police tried to use Stop Sticks to halt the Nissan Sentra. Smith attempted to hit an officer in response, but failed and crashed into a pole due to the Stop Sticks. He ran from the car, but police quickly captured Smith, placing him into custody.