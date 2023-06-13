Man pleads guilty to bringing fentanyl and cocaine into Memphis on Greyhound bus, says DOJ

The DOJ said Juan Covarrubias-Garcia, 34, pleaded guilty to drug charges and faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000,000 when he is sentenced.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A passenger on a Greyhound bus into Memphis has pleaded guilty to drug charges after the U.S. Department of Justice said he brought fentanyl and cocaine into the city on the bus.

The DOJ said Juan Covarrubias-Garcia, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of cocaine. He faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000,000 when he is sentenced on Sept. 13., 2023.

Prosecutors said on November 14, 2022, West Tennessee Drug Task Force Agents were working at the Greyhound bus station in Memphis, when they met an bus coming into the bluff city from Oklahoma City.