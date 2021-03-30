Man pleads guilty to armed robbery of 9 Memphis businesses, sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

He targeted businesses such as Mapco, Circle K gas stations, Family Dollar, and KFC.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM SHELBY COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE:

Memphis man sentenced to 30 years for committing multiple armed business robberies

Brandon Guffin, 25, has been sentenced to 360 months in federal prison for committing multiple armed business robberies. Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr., announced the sentence today.

According to information in presented in court, from December 9, 2018 through December 31, 2108, Guffin committed nine armed robberies of businesses throughout the greater Memphis area. He targeted such businesses as Mapco, Circle K gas stations, Family Dollar and KFC.

On April 25, 2019, a federal grand jury returned an 18-count indictment against Guffin charging him with brandishing a firearm during nine business robberies. Guffin pleaded guilty to 13 counts of the indictment on November 4, 2019. On March 25, 2021, U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Parker sentenced Guffin to 360 months in federal prison to be followed by five years’ supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Rogers prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.