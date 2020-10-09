Man pleads guilty to murders as the relatives of the victims watch by video

Family members of the three victims watched Criminal Court proceedings by teleconference.

A 38-year-old man pled guilty Thursday to killing three people in two separate incidents as 18 family members of the victims watched Criminal Court proceedings by way of teleconference, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Defendant Rickey Hull Jr. was sentenced to three terms of life in prison for the unprovoked and unrelated killings in 2018.

Three family members of the victims testified by video about the impact the loss of their loved ones has had on them, their children and their grandchildren.

The first incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2018, when Milton Edmonson, 49, was shot in the back of the head as he walked along Pendleton Street near Burns Avenue. The suspect, now identified as Hull, fled in a black Buick Park Avenue.

Several weeks later, at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2018, Kamel Al Abes, 52, and Marcus Anderson, 44, sustained multiple gunshots inside the Third Tire Shop in the 3000 block of South Third Street.

Anderson, an employee, was pronounced dead at the scene. Abes, the store owner, died later at a hospital.

Witnesses and store video helped identify Hull as the person responsible. He was arrested about two hours later at a relative’s apartment on Ketchum Road.

Hull then was linked to the Pendleton Street killing by his description, weapon and vehicle. The same .22-cal. rifle with a pistol grip was used in all three slayings.

The case was handled by Senior Felony Asst. Sarah Poe of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 4 which handles cases in General Sessions Division 12 and in Criminal Court Division 4.