Man rams into MPD squad car with stolen car while trying to get away, police say

Memphis Police said no one was injured in the accident, and the driver has been detained.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in police custody after Memphis Police said he rammed into one of their squad cars with a stolen car Thursday.

Memphis Police responded to a suspicious vehicle call around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 Block of Goodloe Avenue. There, police found an unoccupied car that came up as stolen.

A man got in the car, started to drive away, and rammed into an MPD squad car in the process, Memphis Police said.

No one was injured, and police said they have the driver in custody.