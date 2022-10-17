MPD: Man tries to run over child, later assaults police officer after fight with wife

According to Memphis Police, the suspect, Ferlandos Wirt, also assaulted his wife - the child's mother - during an argument over moving her car.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody Monday after attempting to run over a small child with a car, and later assaulting a Memphis police officer.

According to a police report obtained by ABC24, the mother of the child had just returned to their Frayser home from Le Bonheur when her husband, Ferlando Wirt, was driving up and down her street, waiting for them.

As she was helping her children inside, Wirt began yelling insults at her for her to move her car out of the driveway. She moved the car and went inside the house to take care of the children.

Wirt then began pacing in and out of the house, hurling more insults at her and belittling her. She shut the door and locked it on him, but he was able to get back inside with a key.

The two then began to wrestle over the house keys when he grabbed her hair and slammed her head into a washing machine.

According to the affidavit, she was able to push him out the side door, which is when he took her small child in the back seat of her car and placed the child behind one of the car tires.

He then turned on the engine and began to back up towards her, but the mother was able to grab the child in time and take her back inside the house.

When police arrived, Wirt led officers on a brief foot chase to the back of the house. When they were attempting to handcuff him, Wirt bit an officer on the wrist, breaking her skin.