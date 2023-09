Memphis Police responded to the shooting Sept. 10 just before 11 p.m. in the area of Dunn Avenue and Pendleton Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting occurred Sunday night.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting Sept. 10 just before 11 p.m. in the area of Dunn Avenue and Pendleton Street, where they found one man injured.

He was taken to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information as of yet. The investigation is ongoing.