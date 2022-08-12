Man convicted of 2017 rape in Frayser sentenced to 25 years

Michael M. Cook Jr. was sentenced without parole Friday, after it only took a jury 10 minutes to convict him of rape in March.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 28-year-old man convicted earlier this year of sexually assaulting a Frayser woman as she was returning home from work in 2017 was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said.

The sentence for Michael M. Cook Jr. will be without parole.

In March of this year, a Criminal Court jury deliberated just 10 minutes before convicting Cook on one count of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

The woman testified that Cook abducted her in the driveway of her home around 6 a.m. on August 20, 2017, showing her a gun on his hip and forcing her to accompany him to a nearby vacant house.

He raped her there and kept the condom that he used, putting it in his pocket. Cook then put the gun to her head and told her to count to 200 before she moved, or that he would come back and kill her.

Hours later, police recovered a car near the crime scene that had been stolen a block from Cook’s home. Inside the car they found items the victim had described her rapist wearing, including a black ski mask, a black thermal hoodie and black jeans.