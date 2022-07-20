x
Crime

2017 Harbor Town murder suspect sentenced to 35 years in jail

Williams plead guilty to second degree murder in the November 2017 case, where a woman was shot and killed inside her Mud Island home.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old man pled guilty Wednesday in the 2017 shooting death of a woman in the kitchen of her residence in Harbor Town on Mud Island, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said.

Kurtrell Williams pled guilty in Shelby County Criminal Court to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility for parole.

Susan Grissom, 56, was shot and killed by an intruder on November 7, 2017, in the kitchen of her home on Island Drive. She was robbed of cash and a bank card which later was found discarded in the 4300 block of Mendenhall.

An attempt to use the bank card at a gas station enabled investigators to obtain a still shot which was released to the public. Williams was developed as a suspect and was arrested three days later at a residence in the 3800 block of Brighton in northeast Memphis.

