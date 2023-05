Memphis Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on the corner of Pond Street and East McLemore Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and Memphis Police are still looking for suspects Thursday after a shooting in South Memphis.

Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting at the corner of Pond Street and East McLemore Avenue at 4:56 p.m. Thursday.

A man was found and taken to Regional One Hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

Memphis Police said two suspects ran away on foot from the scene.