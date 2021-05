Memphis Police say a suspect took off in a green car.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the back Monday night.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:30pm at Kirby Parkway and Mt. Moriah Road. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and the suspect took off in a green car.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH). Tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.