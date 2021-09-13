Man shot near O’Reilly Auto Parts store in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was shot near a store in northeast Memphis Monday night.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the man was shot near the O’Reilly Auto Parts store at 5099 Yale Road near Covington Pike. Police did not say what led up to the shooting, but they did say the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
If you have information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County at 901-528-2274 (CASH). Calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.