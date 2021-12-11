Man shot at store along Highway 72 in Marshall County, MS

Sheriff Kenny Dickerson told us a man was shot about 2 p.m. Friday at a store called Moore’s along Highway 72.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a shooting Friday afternoon in Marshall County, Mississippi.

Sheriff Kenny Dickerson told us a man was shot about 2 p.m. at a store called Moore’s along Highway 72, just east of the Fayette County/Marshall County line.

The sheriff said the victim was rushed to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any suspect information.