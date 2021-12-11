x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot at store along Highway 72 in Marshall County, MS

Sheriff Kenny Dickerson told us a man was shot about 2 p.m. Friday at a store called Moore’s along Highway 72.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a shooting Friday afternoon in Marshall County, Mississippi.

Sheriff Kenny Dickerson told us a man was shot about 2 p.m. at a store called Moore’s along Highway 72, just east of the Fayette County/Marshall County line.

The sheriff said the victim was rushed to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any suspect information.

Anyone with information can call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-252-1311.

RELATED: Body found in wooded area along highway in Marshall County, Mississippi

Related Articles

In Other News

Mother of four children who were subject of Amber Alert is now in custody