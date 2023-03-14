MPD: Man shot at business not far from Memphis airport

MPD officers responded to the scene just after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the business in the 4500 block of Distriplex, just east of the airport.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot at a business not far from Memphis International Airport.

MPD officers responded to the scene just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the business in the 4500 block of Distriplex, just east of the airport not far from Getwell and Shelby Dr. They found a man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but said the suspect and victim knew each other.