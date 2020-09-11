Man shot by off-duty Memphis officer at house party now charged in incident

Memphis Police have charged a man who they said fired shots at a house party, and was then shot by an off-duty officer.

It happened about 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning in the 4200 block of Timber Rise Road, in southeast Memphis near Riverdale Road. Investigators said it started with some sort of altercation, and 29-year-old Juan Davis fired shots in the air, then approached the off-duty officer with the gun. Investigators said the officer gave commands, then shot Davis.

Davis is now charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

The off-duty officer has been relieved of duty pending the investigation, which is routine.