Affidavit: Man shot at child inside car outside Memphis Probation Center

After a check of his criminal history, police said he was convicted of aggravated assault and sentenced to three years in prison in May 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after police said he shot at a car with a child inside in Memphis.

According to an affidavit, it happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Memphis Probation and Parole Reporting Center on Overton Crossing Street.

An affidavit said Justin March, 25, had told officers that a person in another car had shot at him while he was inside his car. A woman who was parked next to March at the time of the shooting said he pointed a gun at her and her daughter, forcing them to duck before March shot at them.

Police said they found two guns inside March's car during a search warrant.

After a check of March's criminal history, police said he was convicted of aggravated assault and sentenced to three years in prison in May 2020.

After March was advised of his rights, an affidavit said he told investigators he grabbed a gun from the center console of his car and fired one shot into the ground.

March was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.