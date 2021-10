Officers responded to a shooting call about 7:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Winchester, near Millbranch.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they found a man shot along Winchester.

Officers responded to a shooting call about 7:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Winchester, near Millbranch. They found one man shot.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any suspect information.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.