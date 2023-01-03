Man found shot to death not far from Wolf River Greenway

MPD released a description of the suspect who they said took off from the scene on Short Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting near the Wolf River Greenway near North McLean Blvd. Tuesday morning.

MPD officers were called to the shooting in the 1500 block of Short Street just after 10:45 a.m. They found a man shot to death at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but said the suspect was wearing a blue jacket and orange pants and took off northbound in a blue Lexus SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.