Man found shot to death not far from Wolf River Greenway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting near the Wolf River Greenway near North McLean Blvd. Tuesday morning.
MPD officers were called to the shooting in the 1500 block of Short Street just after 10:45 a.m. They found a man shot to death at the scene.
Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but said the suspect was wearing a blue jacket and orange pants and took off northbound in a blue Lexus SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.