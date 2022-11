MPD officers were called to the scene in the 6300 block of Winchester, east of Ridgeway Rd., about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southeast Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

MPD officers were called to the scene in the 6300 block of Winchester, east of Ridgeway Rd., about 3:30 p.m. They found the man shot to death at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

They said the suspects took off in a light-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.