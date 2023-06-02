Man shot during carjacking attempt, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot during a carjacking attempt.
MPD officers responded to a shooting call about 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, in the 600 block of E. Sevier St., near Summer Ave. and Sam Cooper Blvd.
Investigators said a suspect had attempted to carjack a man, and the man was shot during the attempt.
The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Investigators have not released any information on the suspect.
Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.