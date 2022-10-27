x
Man shot during carjacking near U of M Park Avenue campus

MPD said officers responded to a shooting at Getwell Rd. and Rhodes Ave. about 2:40 p.m. Thursday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot during a carjacking near the University of Memphis Park Avenue campus.

MPD said officers responded to a shooting at Getwell Rd. and Rhodes Ave. about 2:40 p.m. Thursday, near the southwest corner of the U of M Park Avenue campus. They found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said preliminary information shows this appears to have been a carjacking. They said two suspects took off in the victim’s black Infiniti with Tennessee license plate BKQ-0728.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

