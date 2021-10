Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a shooting where the victim was found in a car that had previously been carjacked.

Memphis police said, officers responded to a shooting just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday at 6590 W. Century Arbors Place.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man in an Infiniti. He was taken to Baptist Memphis in critical condition.

At 3:58 am, officers responded to a shooting at 6590 W. Century Arbors Place. One male was located inside of a previously carjacked Infiniti suffering from a GSW. He was xported to Baptist East in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 13, 2021

This is an ongoing investigation.