Man shot in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in Frayser Monday afternoon.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3100 block of North Watkins Street just before 3:30pm. Police did not release suspect information other than the person who shot the victim knew him. The condition of the shooting victim was not released
If you have information that could help investigators, contact CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County at 901-528-2274 (CASH). All calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.