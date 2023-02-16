Man shot near Hollywood area; witness says it started with car repossession

A witness on the scene told an ABC24 crew it appeared the shooting happened as a tow truck driver was attempting to repossess a car.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot near the Hollywood area Thursday afternoon.

MPD told ABC24 officers responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of North Merton about 1:25 p.m. They said they found a man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

A witness on the scene told an ABC24 crew it appeared the shooting happened as a tow truck driver was attempting to repossess a car. The witness told our crew that the driver and man got into it, and the man was shot in the back. Memphis Police have not said if that is what led to the shooting.

Memphis Police investigators said they had two detained shortly after the shooting along I-40 at Warford. An ABC24 crew on the scene there saw two tow trucks pulled over by officers.

Further details on the shooting or the two in custody has not been released by MPD.