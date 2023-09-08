x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot, killed, crashes car into house in Parkway Village

Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Friday.
Credit: ABC24

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Memphis' Parkway Village Friday night, and Memphis Police said his car hit a house afterward.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of South Goodlett Street around 8 p.m. Friday. There, they found a man shot in his car, which had hit a house. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD said there is no suspect info at this time. Anyone with information on this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Credit: ABC24

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Man charged of taking $200,000 worth of merchandise from Nike store has previous assault conviction

Before You Leave, Check This Out