Man shot, killed, crashes car into house in Parkway Village

Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Memphis' Parkway Village Friday night, and Memphis Police said his car hit a house afterward.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of South Goodlett Street around 8 p.m. Friday. There, they found a man shot in his car, which had hit a house. He was pronounced dead on the scene.