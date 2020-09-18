Police search for suspects after man shot & killed at Cordova gas station

The shooting happened early Friday morning at the gas station on Whitten.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed at a Cordova gas station.

It happened about 2:00 a.m. at the Mapco in the 2200 block of Whitten, just north of I-40. Police say the victim was found shot to death inside the store. The victim was reportedly the gas station clerk.

Investigators say preliminary information show the shooting may have happened during a robbery. They have not released information on suspects.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.