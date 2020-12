Police were called to the 8100 block of Manchester Circle, not far from N. Germantown Pkwy. and Raleigh-LaGrange Road, about midnight.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death overnight in Cordova.

Police were called to the 8100 block of Manchester Circle, not far from N. Germantown Pkwy. and Raleigh-LaGrange Road, about midnight. Officers found on man shot to death at the scene.

No one has been arrested, and police have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.