Man shot and killed late Monday night near Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for answers after a young man was shot and killed late Monday night near Raleigh.

MPD officers responded to a shooting at Roper and Cypress, not far from James Rd. and Warford St., just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, May 29, 2023.

They found a 20-year-old man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.