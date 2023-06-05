Man shot to death Monday along Elvis Presley Blvd. near South Parkway East

Investigators said a suspect was seen running from the scene westbound on Kerr Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot to death Monday along Elvis Presley Blvd.

MPD officers responded to a shooting call just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, in the 1400 block of Elvis Presley Blvd., just south of South Parkway East. They found a man shot, and he died at the scene.

Investigators said a suspect was seen running from the scene westbound on Kerr Ave.

They have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.